To celebrate the release of The LEGO Ninjago Movie, now in UK cinemas, Warner Bros Pictures have teamed up with us to offer you the chance to win a film merchandise goody pack.

Enter our free draw competition - full details below.

In this big-screen Ninjago adventure, the battle for Ninjago City calls to action young Lloyd, aka the Green Ninja (Dave Franco), along with his friends, who are all secret warriors and LEGO Master Builders.

Led by kung fu master Wu (Jackie Chan), as wise-cracking as he is wise, they must defeat evil warlord Garmadon (Justin Theroux), the Worst Guy Ever, who also happens to be Lloyd's dad.

Pitting mech against mech and father against son, the epic showdown will test this fierce but undisciplined team of modern-day ninjas who must learn to check their egos and pull together to unleash their true power.

WIN THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE FILM MERCHANDISE GOODY PACK

For your chance to win The LEGO Ninjago Movie merchandise goody pack simply enter our free prize draw by by completing our online entry form - CLICK HERE.

Or follow @GW1962 on Twitter and retweet any of his #JPcompTLNM tweets

Deadline is Monday, October 23, 2017, 5pm.

Usual Johnston Press rules, terms and marketing conditions apply - see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/terms-conditions

© 2017 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved © 2017 The LEGO Group