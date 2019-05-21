Warming up for Tokyo Olympics

The coundown is on to the Tokyo Olympic Games next year and the forthcoming Equi-Trek Bramham International Horse Trials is a perfect proving ground for selection.

New Zealand, Australia, Italy, Sweden, the USA and Japan will all be represented at Bramham this year, June 6-9.

“Top British names like Yorkshire’s own Nicola Wilson, Gemma Tattersall, Zara Tindall and 2019 Badminton winner Piggy French are all on the entry list,” said a Bramham spokesman.

On top of this, there’s top-flight British Showjumping classes where visitors can watch great names in action, show hunters, Dubarry Young Event Horse qualifiers, young stock showing and Pony Club activities.

Three new additions have been made to the entertainment. On Thursday there’s a dressage demonstration by leading father-daughter duo Paul and Bobby Hayler where they will guide people through equestrianism’s greatest test of training, partnership and communication.

Saturday’s packed schedule has been further boosted with the inspiring Open Wide Equine Dentistry Para Showjumping in the Top Spec Arena which shows disability is no barrier to competition.

Alongside the conclusion to the eventing, the inagural Saracen Horse Feeds Arena Eventing gives amateur riders the chance to compete on Bramham’s hallow turf on the Sunday.

Away from the equestrian action, the 140-strong trade stand village promises something for everyone.

And 2019 nominated charity Guide Dogs for the Blind will be there fundraising as well as putting on a display on Saturday and Sunday.

“There may just be a few puppies to meet on the trade stand while you learn inspirational work to bring independence to those affected by sight loss and throw your spare change in their buckets,” added the spokesman.

Late night shopping will start after 4pm on Friday June 7.

Other attractions include a food hall with local and farm produce where sampling is positively encouraged and licensed areas.

Four legged canine friends welcome as long as there’s someone responsible at the end of the lead and any deposits are cleared up.

The Tailwaggers Club will be putting on activities over the weekend and Samsalin Dog Rescue will be operating a dog crèche.

General admission tickets start at £12 if you booked before June 5 at www.bramham-horse.co.uk.