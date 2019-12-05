Villagers light up homes for Christmas tale

Householders in Tockwith are turning their homes into a living Advent of scenes this month.

As December progresses residents will be unveiling their take on the Christmas story.

“Advent is a season of expectation and preparation as our churches prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus,” said Sarah McBride, church warden at Tockwith church since May.

“Living advent was to acknowledge and celebrate that by lighting up windows each day with different Christmas scenes.”

Sarah, 45, who has lived in Tockwith for 17 years with husband Graeme, started the idea after hearing of a Living Advent event at neighbouring village Bilbrough, during a meeting with the four other churches of the Parish of Marston Moor.

“We have a great Facebook page called the Tockwith Community Group so I initially put my idea out to the village and the feedback was nothing short of amazing!

“Some 70 houses are lighting up their windows this year including the local hairdressers, pub and our primary school.

“The images can be topical, religious or funny and our community haven’t let us down.

“On December 1, 15 houses illuminated their windows and now a couple of windows join in on a daily basis.”

A map, sponsored by local companies, has been produced to identify which address is lighting up and when. These are on sale at Costcutter and the Spotted ox at £2 each.

Each window illuminates from 4-10pm and will all be illuminated until January 5.

Sarah added: “We have raised over £1,500 so far for our church through Living Advent and the church will be the final place to illuminate their windows in rather a spectacular way on Christmas Eve, just in time for our Christingle services at 4pm and 6pm.”

Donations can be made by texting the number on the posters found around the village.

Supported by vicar Rev martin Otter, who joined at the start of 2018, the community has also run two successful foodbank campaigns, contributing nearly £1,000 work of food and cash.

“The Tockwith community spirit is nothing short of incredible,” added Sarah.