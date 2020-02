A Centenarian theme has this week been announced for this year’s Tractor Fest at Newby Hall on Saturday and Sunday June 6 and 7.

The two-day event will have 100 pre-1920 cars, 100 1920 vintage tractors and 100 stationary engines that are 100 years old all on show. There will also be a special exhibition of Case tractors and machinery, and another displaying early horse drawn and tractor implements.

Tractor Fest attracts 12,000 visitors every year.