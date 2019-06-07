Ten top things to do in the Harrogate area

Looking for something to do this week? Here is a guide for ten things to do in and around Harrogate, Ripon, Pateley Bridge and Boroughbridge.

2. Birdsong Bonanza listening walk, Ripon City Wetlands, Boroughbridge Road, Ripon, Sunday June 16, 9.30-11.30am. Trainee Rowan will guide visitors around the reserve, pointing out the different birds that can be heard and he will explain the different calls they make. This is a great opportunity to learn to identify different bird species by their songs and discover a new side of wildlife watching.

010519 Laura Harman from the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust looking across the Riveside Lagoon from a bird hide at the new Ripon City Wetlands nature reserve.

3. Homes and gardens fair, Ripley Castle, The Showfield, Pateley Bridge Road, Thursday June 13 and Friday June 14, 9.30am-5pm. Over 150 top quality homes, garden, food and gift companies will be selling original and stylish products from decorative accessories, soft furnishings, outdoor furniture and plants to vintage homewares, gifts, ceramics, unusual food and drink, fashion, jewellery, health and beauty, children’s products and art. Held in a luxury marquee on the Showfield at Ripley Castle, there will also be a frst-class restaurant on site, and food hall.

4. Beer and Bread, Fountains Abbey, Ripon, Saturday June 15, Sunday June 16, 11am-5pm. Fountains Abbey is collaborating with Leeds Indie Food to celebrate how beer and bread are made and enjoyed today. Beer and Bread will feature local street food, breweries and bakeries, as well as family games in the orchard. There’ll be a chance to learn about the history of the Mill, take a tour of the monastic Brewhouse and Bakehouse, and have a go with dough.

5. Yorkshire Pickers Summer Solstice Vintage Fair and Traders Market, Pateley Bridge Auction Mart, Bridgehouse Gate, Saturday June 15, 9.30am-5pm. Over 40 stallholders and a variety of stalls, from outdoor salvage to upcycled/period furniture, will be available.

6. Woman to woman - Judie Tzuke, Beverly Craven and Julia Fordham, Royal Hall, Harrogate, Friday June 14, 7.30pm. The Woman to Woman tour brings together three of the UK’s best loved and most celebrated female singer-songwriters, Judie Tzuke, Beverley Craven and Julia Fordham. This unique collaboration is a rare chance to see all three artistes performing their classic hits and album tracks together alongside their band.

Julia Fordham, Beverley Craven and Judie Tzuke launch Woman to Woman tour in Buxton. Photo by Neil MacKenzie Matthews.

7. Father’s Day bushcraft and beer, Beningbrough Hall, Sunday June 16, 10.30am-5pm. Fathers will be able to test their inner survivalist with hands-on activities exploring the art of bushcraft. Campfire cooking and primitive fire lighting are among the activities which cost £5 each. Book at 01904 472014.

8. Northern Alborough Festival, Bessy Goes Busking children’s concert, St Andrew’s Church, Aldborough, Saturday June 15, 11am and 2pm. Bessy is saving up for her next big trip and decides to try busking at the famous Northern Aldborough Festival to earn the money for her plane ticket. However, busking isn’t as easy as she thought.

9. William Powell Frith bicentenary exhibition, Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate, June 15-September 29. Marking the bicentenary of his birth at Aldfield near Harrogate, this major exhibition of the work of William Powell Frith – whose panoramas of Victorian life made him the most popular painter of his time – draws together over 70 paintings and prints from major national collections. These include HM The Queen, Tate Britain, the Royal Academy and the V&A. There will also be previously unseen works.

10. Royal Hall Open Day, Royal Hall, Harrogate, Friday June 21 and Tuesday June 25, 10am-4pm. Visitors will be able to see Harrogate’s glittering palace of gold, with guided tours at 11am and 2pm.