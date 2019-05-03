Ten things to do in the Harrogate area

Discover ten top events in your area in the Advertiser series listing.

2. Music for a Summer’s Evening with Chamber Choir Voces Seraphorum and Invited Young Artists, St James’ Church, Birstwith, Sunday May 12, 7pm. This concert will include a wide variety of choral music from the sixteenth century to the present day including well-known masterpieces as well as lesser known choral gems. Tickets are £10 (to include wine and soft drinks) from 01423 770412 or 01423 872651 or on the door. There is no charge for children.

3. Harrogate Male Voice Choir 50th anniversary concert, Saturday May 11, Royal Hall, 7.30pm. Internationally well known a capella vocal ensemble VOCES8, including Harrogate’s Eleonore Cockham, will perform for this special occasion. Tickets from the box office at Harrogate theatre.

4. Artisan Market, Nidderdale Showground, Pateley Bridge, Sunday May 12, 10am-3pm. Artisan makers will sell locally-produced arts and crafts, food and drink. Artisans that will be represented include Pateley Bridges very own Heathfield Garden Design, Spirit of Bronte selling their famous Bronte Gin and Lewin Craft selling handmade wooden garden features. Makers, metalsmiths, needle workers, photographers, sculptures, artists, fresh food along with an array of tasty street food will all be sold.

5. Henshaws Beer Festival, Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre, Knaresborough, Saturday May 11. Local breweries Cold Bath Brewing, Daleside, Harrogate Brewing and Roosters are joining forces to create what promises to be a fantastic new event for the town. Henshaws offers a unique outdoor setting for the festival in their courtyard which has a large stage area and undercover spaces. With a daytime and an evening session planned, the event will feature an enticing mix of beer, food, live music and family activities. Tickets, £12 per session, either 12-5pm or 6-11pm.

6. Ceramics & Glass Showcase, RHS Harlow Carr Bath House Gallery, May 16-June 18. Raku, slab and thrown pottery work will be on show with a wide range of glass items. Practical and decorative work will make this a must-see event. Normal garden admission.

7. Mari Wilson & The Wilsations, Village Hall, High Street, Boston Spa, Saturday May 25, 7.30pm. Mari Wilson (The Neasden Queen of Soul) first arrived on the scene in the early eighties with her skyscraper beehive hairdo, bizarre sense of fashion and fully choreographed 12 piece band The Wilsations. Mariʼs live shows were spoken about as an event - pure entertainment. Thanks to locals Ken Waller and Heather Galloway who organise concerts at the venue, the star will bring her entertaining show to the village. Tickets, £25, from Douglas Yeadon Hardware.

8. The Frozen Roman by Badapple Theatre, Village Hall, Spofforth, Thursday May 9, 7.30pm. A new comedy by Kate Bramley with songs and music by Jez Lowe, based on an original idea by Jez Lowe. A clandestine meeting at the Phoenix pub gets heated as the villagers rack their brains for new ways to fight the imminent housing development that threatens village life as they know it. The discovery of an ancient Roman site may just throw them a lifeline if they can authenticate their mysterious findings. Tickets at www.badappletheatre.com

9. Kids Party, AIM Martial Arts, Beech Avenue, Harrogate, Sunday May 12, 10am-noon. Francesca Hepton will promote her children’s book A Case of Mistaken Identity, followed by facepainting and games to support National Children’s Day.

10. Orienteering event, Millennium Field, Barleyfields Court, Wetherby, Saturday May 11, 1.30-2.30pm. Airienteers are holding a event for juniors, families and newcomers to orienteering. Turn up and run.