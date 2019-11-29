Storytime with Father Christmas

Fountains Abbey is in the festive spirit already.

Until December 22, Father Christmas will be in Fountains Hall for storytime.

Visitors can book to see him in his cosy reading room grotto at Fountains Hall where families can hear a Festive Fountains tale.

And they will get time with Father Christmas and get a little gift to take home too.

Please note that Fountains Abbey is closed on Fridays throughout December with the exception of Friday December 27. It is also closed on December but 24 and 25 but open on Boxing Day.

And visitors can step back in time this Christmas as Fountains Hall is dressed for a very 1930s Christmas.

People can make their own paperchain or dove decoration, challenge each other to a game of snakes and ladders and find a stocking to see what present they would have received on Christmas morning.

And they can have a go dressing up as though they had lived 80 years ago.

There is also a family trail to explore and Music and Lights which will see the abbey aglow with all the colours of the rainbow and hear live music fill the cellarium. Choirs will sing between 2-3pm during weekends.