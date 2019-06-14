Star cricketer backs beer fest

Yorkshire and England cricketer Ryan Sidebottom are backing this year’s Clifford Champion Beer Festival.

The event, on June 29, starting at noon, in the village hall will be backing the hall’s refurbishment and village football club.

“Once again one of our better-known football dads is supporting the event again this year and we are very grateful to Ryan Sidebottom, of Yorkshire and England fame, for all his help,” said spokesman Jane Davies.

“Both his daughter and son are members of the football club. Ryan is a T-20 World Cup winner and has starred in Dancing on Ice 2019.”

The organisers started the event in 2010 to help the two village causes and has gone on to be a resounding success.

“Over the years it has gone really well and last year we raised a record amount for our two charities,” added Jane.

“With our help we have contributed to the upkeep of the Village Hall over the years.

“Planning is now well advanced for the extension to the Village Hall which will provide much better disabled access, new toilet and washroom facilities and a larger kitchen.

“For the football club, we have contributed towards building changing rooms at Northways and the re-development of the facilities at Rhodes Lane.”

She added that the club now runs 10 junior teams, a successful first team and veterans.

“A great development has been the introduction of the girls sides and, together with the boys, around 250 children are now involved.”

The tenth beer festival will feature beers, from old favourites to new, ciders and Prosecco and gin bars.

Food will include award-winning pies (and peas) and the popular wood-fired pizza option which was introduced last year.

Jane thanks the volunteers for making the event a ‘great success’ for the village.