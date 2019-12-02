Society plans festive treat with a difference

Wetherby Choral Society start the festive season by interspersing Handel’s celebrated account of the Nativity with carols old and new.

Breaking with tradition the group, under the Directorship of John Dunford, are making an exciting departure from their normal convention of presenting all three parts of Messiah by incorporating a range of carols which make musical links to Handel’s much loved oratorio.

The performance will be staged on Saturday December 14 at St James’ Church in Wetherby at 7.30pm.

Soloists are Andrea Rider (Soprano), Karina Lucas (Alto), Mark Cunningham (Tenor) and Phil Wilcox (Bass). The orchestra is Wetherby Pro Musica.

Tickets £18 (18s and under free) from: The Ticket Manager, 07860 454894 or at Nicolla Florist, Wetherby.