Raising a glass to Boston Spa Beer Fest

Boston Spa Beer Festival reaches its 12th year and couldn’t be in better health say its organisers.

On February 21 and 22, the doors at Boston Spa Village Hall will open for what promises to be another outstanding community event.

A spokesman said: “Those attending can enjoy a pint knowing that they’re supporting St Mary’s Primary School and Boston Spa Village Hall, to which all profits from the event are donated.”

This year the festival boasts over 50 ales from Yorkshire, with a selection of cider and perry from across the UK. The Prosecco bar is also available, along with a gin bar.

The committee has teamed up again with Folklore Society Gin, which is distilled in Yorkshire.

There will also be live music with indie and rock covers band, The Avros, headlining on Friday and 10-piece party band, Beat Leaders, playing the top spot on the Saturday.

There will also be children’s entertainment, including face painting and disco, throughout Saturday afternoon.

Longstanding headline sponsor, Renton & Parr, are celebrating their 70th Anniversary and the festival is marking the occasion with a specially brewed Pale Ale called Platinum Anniversary.

Ken Bird, Managing Director, Renton & Parr, said: “Boston Spa Beer Festival has got to be one of the best events in the local calendar and we’re delighted to be supporting it again.

“The event does a great job of showcasing some of the best beers that Yorkshire has to offer and we’re really excited.”