New photographs go on display on-line showing Amy Johnson's flight to the USA in 1933

Sewerby Hall and Gardens has been lucky to receive as a donation four unique black and white photographs showing the De Havilland DH 84 Dragon aircraft 'Seafarer', piloted by Amy & Jim Mollison after it crashed at Bridgeport, Stratford, Connecticut, USA, on 23 July, 1933.

The photographs were taken by the donor's aunt, Edna Nichols Jacobsen, on the morning after the crash and clearly show the extensive damage to the plane, which was then further stripped by souvenir hunters.

Amy and Jim had set off from Pendine Sands on 21 July, 1933, intending for a non-stop flight to New York.

However, head winds and navigational issues resulted in higher than expected fuel consumption, and the pair had to make an emergency landing. Both were injured in the crash, although not seriously - it was fortunate that they came down in a swampy area, which cushioned some of the impact. The couple still received a rousing welcome in Boston and later New York and went on to meet President Roosevelt.

The pictures are now on display online and can be found here https://bit.ly/34kv84h

They will be on display at Sewerby Hall and Gardens when it reopens to the public, as part of the hall’s famous Amy Johnson Collection of memorabilia.

Sewerby House was sold to Bridlington Corporation in 1934, and Hull-born aviatrix Amy Johnson was invited to open the hall to the public on June 1, 1936.

Memorabilia was donated in 1958 by the family of the local aviator.