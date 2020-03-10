Mother Shipton’s celebrate 390th anniversary

Mother Shipton’s Cave this year marks 390 years since the park first opened in 1630 and is celebrating by offering an annual membership pass for the first time.

The Knaresborough attraction is a picturesque mile-long walk along the River Nidd and features the cave wherer famous Yorkshire prophetess Mother Shipton was born in 1488.

“I am delighted to offer annual membership to the beloved Knaresborough attraction for the first time,” said Fiona Martin, owner of Mother Shipton’s.

“It will encourage visitors and tourists to return to the town several times a year, and to experience all Knaresborough has to offer.”

Another famous attraction at the site, next to the cave, is the Petrifying Well, a unique geological phenomenon.

Over hundreds of years curiosity has drawn millions of visitors to the well to see cascading water turn everyday objects to stone - as if by magic.

Fiona added: “Annual membership is perfect for regular visitors to Knaresborough.”

Great for all the family, the attraction has a large adventure playground and themed events during school holidays.

Visitors can also take the dog and enjoy beautiful walk.

Members can enjoy unlimited visits during the season: weekends in March then every day from April 1 until the end of October Half Term.

Keep up to date with a Member newsletter and receive a 10 per cent discount in the Gift Shop!

To become a member, join online by visiting the Mother Shipton’s website at: http://www.mothershipton.co.uk/

And a variety of Easter fun is on the horizon with Hoppity Hop from April 4-19, 10am-5.30pm.