Lions set for roaring success a festive market

Wetherby town centre is set to be a hive of activity this weekend when the long-established annual Dickensian Christmas Market and Craft Fayre takes pride of place.

The increasingly popular event is expected to draw record crowds on Sunday December 8 with its multiple festive attractions and vast array of produce and crafts on sale.

Organisers Wetherby District Lions Club say the market square will be packed with local food and drink traders, including regulars from the monthly Farmers’ Market, and are anticipating they will report very brisk trade alongside the Craft Fayre event in the Town Hall.

“We work hard to make the Dickensian Christmas Market the one event that really brings Wetherby people of all ages together in the most festive setting,“ said Wetherby Lions President, Tim Ritson.

“This year’s event should not disappoint and to see record numbers of attendees will prove what a great community we have, and how well they support local causes.”

The event, starting at 9am, will be officially opened an hour later by ITV Calendar presenter Duncan Wood and Wetherby Town Mayor Galan Moss.

Santa will arrive after the short speeches to the delight of the long queues of families and their children who will form outside his spanking new seasonally decorated grotto.

Another major attraction will be Casper and Rollo, the two Alpacas from Elmet Alpacas in Sherburn.

Throughout the day festive music will be provided by Tewit Silver Band, Collingham Wind Band, Wetherby Musical Theatre Group Choir and Deighton Gates School Choir.

Many local charities will have stalls at the Market.

Wetherby Lions will also present their annual Wetherby Townsperson of the Year award at the Market event.

Organisers added that Leeds City Council has announced road closures from 6am to the conclusion of the event of Market Place, to the sides and rear of the Town Hall, The Shambles (between Market Place and Cross Street) and the whole of Cross Street.