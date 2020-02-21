Harrogate Food Festival dates announced

Harrogate Food and Drink Festival is set to return for a spring event on May 2-3.

Organisers have said that a brand new event will be staged on the Stray in Harrogate in spring, in addition to the popular Ripley Castle festival, on August 29-31.

And they promise the return of the Live Cookery Theatre at both events, playing host to the region’s top chefs. This will be in partnership with Yorkshire Food Guide and Leeds Cookery School.

“We had an incredible year last year at Ripley Castle in 2019,” said Festival Director Michael Johnston.

“Thousands joined us for a celebration of all things Food & Drink. There was a beautiful atmosphere in the festival, with a stunning location to suit.”

International cuisines lie at the centre of the festival, and this year is no different, with a whole range of international traders lined up. Vegan traders will once again be in attendance in line with increased demand.

Visitors can also expect giant artisan markets, live entertainers and street performers, kids activities and wellbeing activities.

A live music stage will feature throughout the duration of the festivals, with live jazz, brass and acoustic performers.

To drink there will be pop up bars including a Prosecco bar, Apertivo bars and an independent cider bar.

For beer enthusiasts, the Soldiers Ale House will offer over 22 local beers and ales with Ilkley Brewery.

“We’re excited to launch the spring version of the event in central Harrogate,” added Michael.

“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes on this one. We’re also expanding the Ripley Castle event to keep up with increased demand.”

The festival will once again run additional activities throughout the festival to raise funds and awareness for Harrogate charity Mind in Harrogate, having raised over £18,125 over the past four years for local mental health charities.

Organisers say they are expecting thousands to join the two foodie celebrations.

Tickets and Info are available at www.harrogatefoodfestival.com