Half-term fun at Harewood House this autumn time

Half term holidays are upon us and Harewood House Trust has launched its first Half Term Holiday Club for seven to 12 year-olds.

Activities include digging in the walled garden, creating a pin-hole camera to capture inspirational scenery and enjoying behind the scenes activities in the bird garden.

As research continues to highlight the positive benefits on children of learning outdoors, Harewood is launching a week of full-time parent-free holiday care for up to 15 children each day.

Learning manager, Kathryn Welford, said Harewood had been working with schools for many years and the new Holiday Club was a great opportunity for children to absorb the history and space of Harewood and enjoy it.

Kathryn added: “We’re really excited to be launching our first Holiday Club this half term. Our recent Small Wonders Sessions for under-fives have been going well and as a trial we wanted to extend this amazing learning opportunity and tailor it to older children.

Daily sessions run from 10am to 4pm. Visit harewood.org/whats-on/event/half-term-club for more.