Feast of food for Wetherby

Thousands of foodies are set to descend on the Ings next week for the sixth Wetherby Food Festival.

Street food, cheeses, bakes and more will feature alongside live music and children’s entertainment at the three-day event on Friday July 12-Sunday July 14.

Julie Sowden of Wetherby-based organisers PJJ Events said: “Wetherby Food Festival has become a highlight of the summer calendar for a number of years now.

“The event attracts thousands of visitors to the town in July and is a fantastic day out for all of the family.”

Local producers will showcase mouth-watering products for visitors to take home, such as locally produced gin and vodka, cheeses, sweet bakes and pies.

“Live music on stage always provides some great entertainment to keep your toes tapping along including tribute acts on both Friday and Saturday night courtesy of the Blues Brothers and Bruno Mars and, of course, there will be a range of speciality bars to choose a tipple from,” added Julie.

A new free children’s entertainment programme for 2019 includes survival skills such as den building, whittling and carving, circus skills and balloon modelling.

There will also be a free silent disco, outdoor garden games and a funfair and bouncy castles.

Opening hours for Friday are 4-10pm, Saturday 10am-10pm and Sunday 10am-6pm.

The Festival also includes the Wetherby Lions fundraising Duck Race on Sunday July 14.