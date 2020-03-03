Easter magic goes a bit Wonka

Families are invited to get ‘egg-cited’ for an ‘eggstra’ special Easter Adventure at Stockeld Park.

Highlights include a spin on the classic, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, with a Willy Wonka Panto. Suitable for children up to the age of 12, the madcap show promises plenty of audience participation.

And 1,000 Golden Ticket chocolate bars will also be on sale at Stockeld with the chance of finding a Golden Ticket. With prizes ranging from a free coffee to an annual pass to Stockeld Park, there’s a one in ten chance of winning.

Darren Smith, Events and Entertainment Manager at Stockeld Park, said: “Expect all the Wonka magic and madness with Oompa Loompas, and the much-loved characters including spoiled Veruca Salt, gum-chewing Violet, and TV-obsessed Mike Teavee! Easter is all about chocolate eggs and spring-time fun, and we’ve got a packed activity programme for all the family.”

An Easter petting farm will feature at the adventure park, open from April 4-19, with a chance for children to get close to cuddly animals, including gerbils and lambs from the local paddock. Live hatching of springtime chicks will take place under specially-designed heat lamps.