Cricket star to open Stables Lane park

World renowned former England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott will open the newly refurbished Stables Lane Community Park next month.

A raft of entertainment will be laid on to celebrate the grand opening of the Boston Spa facility on Sunday July 14, starting at 10.30am with warm up exercises.

The opening ceremony will be performed by Geoffrey Boycott and local councillors at noon.

Other entertainment includes cay painting, children’s den building, fun run, plant sale and assault course from Total Sports.