Coronavirus: Yorkshire Wolds Railway delay opening

The Yorkshire Wolds Railway have delayed its re-opening date this year due to the ongoing situation regarding COVID-19.

Chairman Phil Robson said “We have been carefully following government advice and have not taken this decision lightly. However, the health and safety of our volunteers, members, and customers is our top priority and we have therefore decided to postpone all operations and events until further notice.

"It’s such a shame as over the winter period we have been working very hard behind the scenes to improve the experience at Fimber Halt in time for the 2020 re-opening. We would like to thank everyone for their much appreciated support, and look forward to welcoming visitors to site as soon as possible!”

The decision to postpone events also includes the model railway show on Saturday March 21 and the AGM on Thursday April 2.