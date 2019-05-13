Classic vehicles set to wow visitors to castle

Historic Ripley Castle will be resounding to the roars of a cavalcade of classic vehicles over the Sping Bank Holiday.

On Monday May 27 the 700-year-old venue’s deer park will host hundreds of cars including MGs, Austin 7s and Triumphs, plus a full fleet of motorcycles, vans, trucks and ex-military workhorses.

Private classic car owners are also invited to display their pride and joy in the May sunshine.

For the motoring enthusiast, the club stands will give them the chance to swap advice and tales of motoring adventure with fellow aficionados.

The Rolls Royce Enthusiasts Club and the Mercedes Benz Owners Club are just two of the clubs attending.

The more ‘back seat drivers’ will enjoy thrilling arena demonstrations, including the popular Land Rover Display, all with full expert commentary.

And there are chances to browse for bargains, tools and gifts with the large auto jumble and range of trade stands. Refuel and relax at lots of refreshment stops, including the castle tea room.

On the edge of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, Ripley Castle has been home to the Ingilby family for 26 generations.

With a history covering centuries of fierce fighting and lavish entertaining, there’s plenty to keep the whole family entertained. Visitors who would prefer horticulture to horsepower, can examine the gardens and hothouses with national botanic collections.

Fascinating castle tours run from 11am (for an additional fee), and tickets can be bought on the day. Dogs on leads are welcome on the show field, but not in the gardens or Outer Deer Park and kids are welcome to explore around the woods.