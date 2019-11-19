Christmas lights switch on fun line-up

Leeds United footballer Luke Ayling and BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration will be celebrity guests at this year’s Wetherby Christmas Lights switch on event.

And more entertainment from around will help light up the town in the tradition festive event, based around the Town Hall area, from 6-8pm on Thursday November 21.

A spokesman for the Christmas Lights group said: “We’re delighted to announce that lighting up our town this year will be BBC Look North presenter, Harry Gration and Leeds United footballer, Luke Ayling.

“You don’t want to be anywhere other than centre stage at 6.40pm as the children from Just For Fun Theatre Group wow the crowds with their performance.

“They may even bring the white stuff with them again.”

Also in the entertainment line-up for the event, hosted by Alex B Cann and sponsored by Manning Stainton, will be Catch Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People Choir, singer/songwriter Freddie Cleary, and Wetherby Silver Band.

There will also be season stalls around the market place and more.

And down the road at Bramham Christmas gets off to a sparkling start when the Community Action Group and All Saints’ Church join together to organise a weekend of Christmas events.

On Saturday November 23, noon-4pm, there will a chance to buy original gifts at the Christmas Fair in Bramham Village Hall where Father Christmas will visit.

And just across the way, in All Saints’ Church there will be a dazzling display of Christmas trees as well as stalls and refreshments. The Church will be open again on Sunday November 24, noon-4pm for visitors to see the trees and do Christmas shopping.

The fun continues on Friday November 29 from 6pm in the village square, with live music, carols and refreshments for the big Christmas Lights Switch on at 7pm.