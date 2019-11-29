Christmas at Harewood

Harewood House has been brought to life for Christmas.

Gossiping paintings, singing crockery, hustle and bustle above and below stairs, in addition to festive making workshops with leading artists, children’s craft activities and trails, two market weekends and the return of Terrace Cottage’s beloved annual visitors, will feature.

In the House visitors are encouraged to look under the stairs, listen out for voices and follow the music, as the West Wing of the State Floor and Below Stairs are transformed into an enchanting trail based around the House’s own fascinating stories and collections.

Across the fairy-lit grounds, visitors can take part in trails, get hands on with crafts and enjoy seasonal food and drink amongst other bookable activities.

Continuing the charity’s vision to work with artistic partnerships of the highest quality, which started in 2017 with the Victorian House, created by award-winning film and television set-designer Sir Michael Howells, this Christmas sees acclaimed British multimedia artists Davy & Kristin McGuire, from Studio McGuire, project their fantasy stories and creativity onto the House.