American dog pageant

An American-style Furbabies dog pageant is heading to Wetherby and District Social Club on Sunday December 1 for walkies of a different kind.

Husband and wife organisers, June and Phillip Hodgkins, from Wetherby, decided to host their third event, themed on festive glitz and glamour, after the roaring success of the first two shows. June said: “You never hear of doggy pageants over here so I researched the American ones and thought I would try something similar - bring a bit of America to Wetherby!”

Picture by Simon Hulme.