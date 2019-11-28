Alice in Winterland proves a hit with visitors

Lightwater Valley’s all-new festive family light trail ‘Alice in Winterland’ has opened to rave reviews.

With more than 100 giant light sculptures, the trail includes a host of familiar figures from Alice in Wonderland and Alice Through the Looking Glass including the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts, and of course, Alice herself.

Visitors follow the luminous lanterns and immerse themselves in a glowing garden with massive mushrooms, illuminated tulips and even a flamingo or two as the evening becomes curiouser and curiouser…

Welcome to Yorkshire described it as a ‘must-see for children and adults’, the Yorkshire Dad Blog said ‘it truly is breath-taking’ and Fuelled By Latte called it ‘spectacular’.

There’s traditional fairground fun on offer as well including a spin on the carousel and take to the night sky on the Skyrider. For little ones the Indoor Play Area and Young Fun Rides will be open, to entertain guests of all ages. All fairground rides, indoor play are included in the entry price and the Jurassic Adventure golf is £1pp, per round.

Food and drink are also available and guests can indulge in a seasonal glass of something tasty whilst enjoying the light experience.

Nearby Ripon is believed to have been a major influence on Lewis Carroll’s classic children’s story. The author’s father was the canon of Ripon Cathedral and carved figures including a rabbit and a griffin, with which Carroll would have been familiar, have been discovered on several of its choir stalls.

Alice in Winterland is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday until the December 15 and then on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday December 20-30.