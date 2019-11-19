Action for Children event

Fundraisers are set to hold a Christmas coffee morning for charity Action for Children next month.

Wetherby Methodist Church, Bank Street, will stage the event on Saturday December, 7, 9.15am-noon, which will also see a variety of stalls and refreshments.

A spokesman for the fundraisers said: “Action for Children protect and support children and young people, providing practical and emotional care and support, ensuring their voices are heard, and campaigning to bring lasting improvements to their lives. Last year they helped more than 387,000 children and families across the UK.

“They aim to give the best start in life.”

The charity helps with parenting advice to education and early intervention, focussing on improving children’s life chances.

And it works with well-being experts to promote good mental health in the home and schools and helps provide a loving new home for children who have been abused or neglected.

