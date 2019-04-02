Ten things to do

Find something to do this week in Harrogate and surrounding area.

1. Harrogate Gang Show, Royal Hall, Harrogate, Friday April 5-Saturday April 6. A talented group of over 70 Rainbows, Beavers Brownies, Cubs, Guides, Scouts, Explorers and Young Guide Leaders aged 6 to 17 are coming together to put on their seventh bi-annual show at the Royal Hall. There will be a show on Friday at 7.15pm and two performances (2.15 and 7.15pm) on Saturday. There will be songs and sketches and items with the wow factor in the very popular format. The job of directing has been shared between three directors - Jenny Martin and James Porter, who are two of Girlguiding and Scouting’s great younger leaders. In addition, Joe Roslin, another young leader is the stage manager.

2. Spring Garden Opening for NGS charities, Goldsborough Hall, Church Street, Goldsborough, Sunday April 7, 12-4pm. Highlights include Spring bulbs in the woodland walk and over 50,000 daffodils in the Lime Tree Walk. Light lunches, cream teas, cakes and plant stall. Adults £5; kids free. Dogs on leads welcome.

3. Wizard of Oz, North Stainley Arts Society at North Stainley Village Hall, Friday April 5, 7.30pm and Saturday April 6, 2-7pm. The homage to the film 80 years on from its release is a musical production that will take the audience on an epic journey from Kansas to the magical Emerald City, with all the well known characters. Ziggy, aka Toto the dog, will take a starring role. Tickets £8 ring 01765 635236.

4. What Makes You Original talk at Berwins Salon North, Crown Hotel, Harrogate on Thursday April 4, 7.30pm. Harrogate International Festivals will host three expert speakers to explore What Makes You Original? Renowned psychotherapist Philippa Perry has spent years putting people ‘back on track’. She takes to the stage to help navigate conflict with those closest to us and to detangle our tangled attachments. Journalist and author Rose George has worked in New York, Rome, Paris and Venice on publications from the New York Times to the London Review of Books. Last to the stage is one of the UK’s leading philosophers, Dr Julian Baggini. Tickets £16, Box Office 01423 562303.

5. Monteverdi Vespers concert by Ripon Choral Society, Ripon Cathedral, Saturday April 6, 7.30pm. The conductor will be John Dunford and soloists Jennifer Cearns (soprano), Ildiko Allen (soprano), Simon Clulow (countertenor), Harry Bagnall (tenor), Stephen Jeffes (tenor), Philip Wilcox (bass-baritone) and Adam Green (baritone) accompanied by Orchestra D’Amici. Tickets £22 reserved, £20 unreserved (student concessions available) from ticket hotline 07736 759 930, from the Cathedral Shop, on the door, or online at www.riponchoralsociety.org.uk.

6. Printing Showcase, Bath House Gallery, RHS Harlow Carr, Harrogate, April 11-May 14. Printmakers will showcase their work in Harlow Carr’s historic Bath House. Print work is growing in popularity, and work on show is by returning and new artists. Visitors can pick up a locally-handcrafted piece. Normal garden admission.

7. Bilton Amateur Dramatic Society present Peter Gordon’s comedy play Seeds of Doubt, Bilton Theatre, April 4/5. BADS have tackled Peter Gordon’s work before and easily slipped into their respective roles, all working hard to do his script justice, especially during the more tender moments.

8. Afternoon of nutritional canine education and fun, Orvis Harrogate Store, Saturday April 6, 2-4pm. Nineteen 87 pet food brand are hosting an afternoon of education and fun. There will be a dog nutritional expert present, plenty of dogs and refreshments for all.

9. Harrogate Theatre Choir, Wesley Centre, Harrogate, Thursday April 11, 7.30pm. Six big musicals will be performed in 90 minutes by this popular group. Under Musical Director Catherine Field-Leather, the group will feature Cabaret, West Side Story, The Greatest Showman, Mary Poppins, Guys and Dolls, and Sweet Charity. Admission £10 concessions £8 under 12s free.

10. Royal Hall Open Day, Harrogate Wednesday April 10, 10am-4pm. The Royal Hall will be open to the public to see Harrogate’s glittering palace of gold with tours.