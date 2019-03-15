Spring home and food show

Something for all the family is promised at this year’s Ripon Cathedral Spring Food Home and Garden Show on Saturday March 30.

Highlights of the event include a Gardening on the menu talk by gardening expert Martin and his wife Jill Fish at 11.30am and a live cooking demonstration by Head Chef at Swinton Park, James Cooper at 2.30pm. These are open to all and included in the entry price.

There will also be over 60 stalls of gardening goods and homewares, local food and plenty of activities to occupy the children including free bug workshops, springtime animals and meet a bird of prey from Thorp Perrow.

The popular Cathedral Plant Stall will be back again selling affordable plants, and the Cathedral café selling soup, homemade cakes and hot drinks open throughout the day - with all proceeds going towards the future development of Ripon Cathedral, including building visitor toilets.

The Spring Food, Home and Garden Show will take place on Saturday March 30 at Ripon Cathedral, open from 10.00am until 4.30pm and is £3 cash entry on the door, children under 13 enter free.

