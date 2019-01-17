Spotting the signs of spring

A flower that is a sure sign of spring can be seen in large numbers by visitors to Harrogate.

Plantings in the Woodland at RHS Harlow Carr mean there should be around 90,000 snowdrops to be enjoyed at this time of year.

Around 80 different varieties were added to the Sandstone area last year, to give a boost to the glorious site.

Also not be missed is the Winter Walk, which offers a feast of brightly coloured barks, stems and berries.

Here are growing some more unusual snowdrops.

The walk runs from east to west, making the best of the morning and late afternoon sun which lights up the fiery stems and outlines the sculptural shapes of the bare trees.

Yew, evergreens and conifers form a backbone to the Walk and lend a formal tone to the vibrant plants.

The Walk gradually leads into the mature woodlands, where giant trees are outlined against the winter sky and snowdrops and winter aconites carpet the ground.

There are also some of the most strongly scented plants which flower in winter, some best enjoyed on a mild sunny day.

Admission is free for RHS members and a guest.