Scientific fun at the museum

This February half term the National Railway Museum in York is on a mission to future-proof lifestyle with a theme of energy and sustainability.

Youngsters will be invited to work together to find new ways to power trains, reduce our waste and protect our planet?

How many vegetables would it have taken to power the 1.73 billion rail journeys made in Great Britain last year?

How could kites inspire a totally new way of powering our network that doesn’t rely on burning fuel?

Highlights include the Wind Tower in the Great Hall to build a vehicle capable of floating in a bid to reach the top of the leaderboard and make biogas.

Could a potato power the railways of the future? Should carriages have wind turbines on the roof? Young audiences can help the explainers explore renewable energy in fun hands-on science shows.

And children aged seven and over can design their own carriage and use renewable energy to power it but they must meet all of the passengers’ needs without grinding to a halt.

As well as the science fun there will be storytelling and a talk on railway legend Stephenson’s Rocket.