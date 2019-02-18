Raising pints for village school and hall

Boston Spa is set to host its 11th annual beer festival on Friday February 22 and Saturday 23.

Those attending can enjoy a pint knowing that they’re supporting St Mary’s Primary School and Boston Spa Village Hall, to which all profits from the event are donated.

Ken Bird, Managing Director from the headline sponsor Renton & Parr, said: “Boston Spa Beer Festival has got to be one of the best events in the local calendar and it couldn’t come at a better time.

“So, shake off the winter blues and come along to support this great charity fundraiser.

“I’m really proud of our involvement with the Festival and wish the committee another successful event.”

This year the festival boasts over 40 of the finest ales from Yorkshire, with a great selection of cider and perry from across the UK.

The Prosecco bar is also available along with the new gin bar. The committee has teamed up with Folklore Society Gin this year, which is distilled in Yorkshire and stocked by Harvey Nicolls.

Live music will be provided with funk and soul covers band, by Big J and the Piccolo Chickens, headlining on Friday and rock covers band, The Jacks, playing the top spot on the Saturday.

If you’ve not been to the Festival before, Friday night is quite a lively event, so you may want to take your dancing shoes.

On Saturday there will be children’s entertainment throughout the afternoon and Rev Nick Morgan, Priest-in-Charge of the Bramham Benefice, will be pulling a few pints.

Organisers thanked sponsors - Renton & Parr, Kirby’s Builders Merchants, Vantage Motor Group, Optimum Vehicles, The Retreat and PDS Construction.