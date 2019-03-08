Rabbit Girl on the hunt

A new family show with music, animation and puppetry - Rabbit Girl and the Search for Wonder - will be staged at Harrogate Studio Theatre on Saturday March 16.

Something impossible has happened, something no one saw coming.

So Rabbit Girl and her Dad have done what they do best - pulled on their boots, packed their tent and headed off into the wilderness.

Audiences can join them around the campfire to hear about awesome adventures from all over the world.

Playful, poignant and with a little sprinkling of magic, Rabbit Girl and The Search for Wonder is a new show inspired by stories from lots of families about the joy of storytelling, coping with loss and finding wonder in the world again.

Rabbit Girl and The Search for Wonder was commissioned through Made To Be Seen from Creative Scene, the Creative People and Places project for North Kirklees. Supported by ARC Stockton and Arts Council England.

Shows will be at 1, 3 and 5pm.

Box office: 01423 502116 or email: boxoffice@harrogatetheatre.co.uk

