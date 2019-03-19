Hop on down to Harlow Carr

Families are invited to hop on down to RHS Garden Harlow Carr in Harrogate this Easter for a great garden adventure with The Rhyming Rabbit.

The RHS has teamed up with publisher Macmillan Children’s Books for an exciting programme of family fun during the Easter Holidays, based on The Rhyming Rabbit, written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Lydia Monks.

Each day, families can enjoy The Rhyming Rabbit Hop About Trail which will take them around the garden and through a giant burrow, meeting the Rhyming Rabbit’s animal friends along the way, starting on March 30.

If a hop around the garden leaves children feeling inspired, they can enter a competition to draw their favourite characters or illustrate their own garden adventure, with entries judged by award-winning illustrator, Lydia Monks.

Youngsters can also enjoy storytelling and rhymes with the Garden Detectives, watch birds-of-prey demonstrations, meet real animals, make a rabbit hand puppet or sow-and-grow their own bunny tail plant.

The full programme of Easter activities runs from April 13-29. Activities vary daily so check at: www.rhs.org.uk/harlowcarr.