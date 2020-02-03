Yorkshire date for the Pussycat Dolls - how to get tickets

The Pussycat Dolls will open the Music Showcase Weekend at York Racecourse on Friday July 24.

The multi-platinum pop sensations – Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar have sold more than 55 Million records worldwide, streamed over 3 Billion times, x2 Winners at the MTV VMA and achieved eight U.K. top 10 singles. They made their much-anticipated live return during the final of X Factor: Celebrity at the end of last year, a show where Nicole Scherzinger is a long-standing judge.

The band will be bringing hits such as ‘Don’t Cha’, ‘Stickwitu’, ‘When I Grow Up’, ‘Buttons’ and more fan favourites back to life with their iconic dance routines and show-stopping vocals.

James Brennan, head of marketing and sponsorship said, “Announcements don't come much bigger than being able to say that Pussycat Dolls will be bringing their Doll Domination to York Racecourse for a special Friday night performance to open the Music Showcase Weekend. Performances on a Friday evening have always had a special atmosphere with the excitement for the stars on the turf and the stars on the stage in the evening combining to make this an event to put in your diary now.”

To book visit yorkracecourse.co.uk; admission to the main Grandstand and Paddock enclosure starts at just £27 per person for a group of six* and racegoers aged 5-17 enjoy a special rate of just £10 (subject to limited availability). As well as free car parking, there are no booking fees.