Tribute to the late Prodigy frontman Keith Flint gives boost to mental health charity MIND

A Saltburn-based designer has been ‘overwhelmed and humbled’ after more than 1,000 people across the world asked to buy prints of his own unique tribute to Prodigy frontman Keith Flint.

Marty Collantine, known in the artworld as Turtledust, already has a growing global following for his trademark brand of ‘Visual Bootlegging,’ and has produced several bespoke pieces for well known bands, comedians, companies, and high profile footballers.

He also designed the poster for Sleaford Mods and Cold War Steve's Cruel Britannia exhibition in Middlesbrough last month, with all poster profits going to mental health charity MIND.

Now, in tribute to Keith and to raise awareness of mental health and male suicide, Marty is selling prints of the late Prodigy frontman after his tribute went viral on social media, with all profits also going to MIND.

The founding member and frontman of The Prodigy, who had two number one UK singles Firestarter and Breathe, Keith Flint took his own life on March 4 this year.

He also owned motorcycle racing team Team Traction Control, which won three Isle of Man TT races in 2015.

Marty, who also described his own experience of depression and living with chronic illness Chronns Disease, said: “I designed the Keith Flint print as my own tribute the day I heard about his tragic death.

“I heard and saw lots of tributes on the radio and across social media and thought it appropriate to add my own, as his character and band inspired me creatively from the moment I first saw them.

“I wanted to make a piece of art that expressed Keith’s beautifully anarchic onstage persona and truly royal rock-n-roll grandeur.”

Now, with more than 1,000 enquiries for the poster, and interest from all over the world including Belarus, Germany, Russia, Sweden, Australia, New Zealand and the USA, Marty is selling the print online and donating all profits to mental health charity MIND.

Marty said: “Despite his massive global success, Keith was troubled by depression which many people, including myself, suffer in silence - and we need to talk about it more.

“So, with so much interest from all over the world, I thought it only fitting to put the print into production, but to give all the profits to MIND – it wouldn’t feel right for me to make a single penny from any of this.

“Turtledust is a creative design agency I built in my spare time whilst suffering from Crohns Disease. I needed an outlet for my creativity, something to take my mind off the day-to-day and give me the opportunity to produce visual mischief with companies and individuals, not only here on Teesside but all over the world.

“The response to my visual bootlegging, particularly my tribute to Keith, has been overwhelming and truly humbling.”

Marty now has clients and buyers as far and wide as Texas USA and Perth Australia. His work has featured at Festival of Thrift and 100% Design Olympia London.

He is currently working closely with Light Up North, Punk & Judy and Middlesbrough Empire amongst others, and is also in discussion with two international outlets.

The Keith Flint prints are £45.00, and all profits go to mental health charity MIND. For further info, and to buy a print, visit www.turtledust.co.uk