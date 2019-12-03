Superstar date for Harewood House

Global superstar Michael Bublé is heading to Harewood House next year as part of a UK tour visiting stately homes and castles.

An Evening with Michael Bublé’ summer tour will blend his world-class showmanship with the impressive grandeur of Harewood as the backdrop on Sunday, August 2.

The singer-songwriter will follow in the footsteps of Elton John, Jools Holland and Will Young and Girls Aloud who have all performed open air shows at Harewood House over the years.

Edward Appleyard, director of engagement, Harewood House Trust, said: “We are delighted to welcome Michael Bublé to perform here at Harewood in Summer 2020 as part of his latest tour, and moreover, to rekindle a long history of outdoor events and concerts within our beautiful grounds with internationally-acclaimed artists.

“Leeds is a city with a massive cultural heartbeat that’s growing ever bigger and Harewood is thrilled to play its part in bringing artists like Michael Bublé to the centre Yorkshire, growing the list of stars who are visiting this city alongside Leeds’ other great performance venues.

“We are confident that this will be a leap towards many more exciting opportunities in the next few years to come.”

The concert tour kicks off at Bath Royal Crescent on Friday, July 24, 2020 and also includes shows at Warwick Castle on Friday, July 31, and the Emirates Riverside Durham on Saturday, August 1.

To date Michael Bublé has sold more than 75 million records worldwide, and won numerous awards, including four Grammys.

He found a worldwide audience with his 2005 album It’s Time as well as his 2007 album Call Me Irresponsible - which reached number one in his native Canada, the UK and US Billboard 200 as well as several European charts.

Bublé’s 2009 album Crazy Love debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 after three days of sales, and remained there for two weeks.

Tickets for the Harewood House concert go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 6. via: aegpresents.co.uk