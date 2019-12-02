Spirit of Christmas show in town

Popular Leeds Male Voice Choir is heading to Tadcaster with its Spirit of Christmas show.

The choir’s extravaganza of yuletide favourites, Christmas songs and carols, will feature at the Riley Smith Hall in Tadcaster on December 14 with spectacular accompaniment from Yorkshire Brass Quintet.

“Now in its sixth spectacular year, the annual concert has proved so successful, that Leeds Male Voice Choir are taking the show on the road, bringing their festive joy to Tadcaster,” said a spokesman.

Under the Direction of Tim Knight since 2014, Leeds Male Voice Choir has defied the traditions of the male voice choir genre, casting aside blazers and welsh hymns, in favour of a modern approach with sharp suits and a diverse repertoire drawing influences from North America, Scandinavia and the Baltic.

It now boasts a membership of almost 60 men of different ages and backgrounds, joining a group that has been making high quality music since 1916.

The Spirit of Christmas comes at the end of another successful year of sell out concerts and a tour of Hungary, but the choir is not resting on their laurels.

Musical director Tim Knight explained: “We have more exciting plans for 2020, including a tour across the Pennines to Lancashire, a range of new music from around the world and the launch of the choir’s free annual Find Your Voice programme.”

The evening looks set to be a fun filled affair for the whole family with free entry for children.

Tim said: “Christmas is always a favourite time of the year for choir and a time to celebrate.

“We’re looking forward to what will be a fabulous fun filled festive evening for the whole family.”

Tickets are available via www.leedsmalevoicechoir.co.uk or via 0113 2431605.

