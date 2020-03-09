Slysian Singers spring concert

Wetherby-based Elysian Singers is to perform its spring concert on Saturday March 21.

The 30 strong mixed chamber choir which draws member from Leeds, Harrogate and York areas, will be joined by the Many Voice Community Choir from Wakefield for the performance at Wetherby Methodist on Bank Street.

Elysian Singers sing music of all sorts, mainly secular and sacred ‘serious’ music from the 16th century to the present day, not forgetting 20th century standards, spirituals, and folk songs. Most of what they sing is in four or more parts, usually unaccompanied.

Director of Music, Jonathan Power, has been with the choir since 1998 and recently retired after 24 years as Head of Performing Arts at a school in Huddersfield. Jonathan himself sings with the international touring choir ‘Sine Nomine’.

Admission is £7.50 including light refreshments and proceeds are for the ‘Candlelighters’ charity. Tickets from 01937 573167.