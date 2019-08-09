Set sail for a great summer production

York Theatre Royal has started its summer production of of Arthur Ransome’s classic tale Swallows and Amazons.

A five-star show with singing, puppets and even a pool in the stage to create the effect of being at sea can be enjoyed by all the family.

It follows the journey of the Swallows, a group of siblings who set sail to an island for a summer adventure.

They then meet the Amazons, forming an alliance to take down the evil Captain Flint. They come across an issue when Captain Flint reports the Swallows to the Police.

Directed by Damian Cruden and John R Wilkinson, the show features a mass of music played by the talented actors themselves, a brilliant idea which added to the unique sense that the show created.

The music was played brilliantly and the singing that went along with it was incredibly strong. Every single one of the actors could sing really well.

Genius adaptation by Helen Edmundson created an incredibly fun show to watch and had many moments of humour.

The way many characters were introduced really set the scene and the fact that they were young made it really entertaining to see the comedy of the characters’ youth.

Set construction and scenic art was by TopShow who have done a fantastic job. It had moving boats and trees going around the stage. The aforementioned pool was also a nice touch which showed the designer’s creativity as well as the directors’.

This show, which runs until Saturday August 24, is a must-see and it has a great summer feel. There is something for the whole family and it should be near the top of your to-do list.

Luke Smith, age 13.