Pop duo Pet Shop Boys write the music for Leeds Playhouse production of My Beautiful Laundrette

Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe of British pop duo Pet Shop Boys join the production team for upcoming stage adaptation of Hanif Kureishi’s My Beautiful Laundrette.

Playing at Leeds Playhouse this October, the pop iconic duo will create original music to bring the 80s-set drama to life. Since their first record release in 1984, Pet Shop Boys have sold more than 50 million records worldwide.

Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe said: “It’s wonderful to be part of the team bringing My Beautiful Laundrette from the screen to the stage and we’ve enjoyed writing mainly instrumental music to be presented within a British Asian context.”

Set in London during the Thatcher years, My Beautiful Laundrette tells the story of young British Pakistani, Omar, who transforms his Uncle’s run-down launderette into a thriving business. After being confronted by a fascist gang, Omar recognises school-friend Johnny and uses their history to diffuse the situation.

As they renovate the laundrette together, love blossoms between them. This culture clash comedy is also a subversive work of social realism, sprinkled with magic and joy running through the rich veins of Kureishi’s writing.

Playing the role of Omar in this new play is Omar Malik; Jonny Fines will play rebellious punk Johnny. Gordon Warnecke, who originally played Omar in Stephen Frears’ 1985 film, joins this new cast as Papa, Omar’s Father.

Balvinder Sopal will return to the Playhouse following starring in the acclaimed Partition written by Nick Ahad. The cast is completed by Paddy Daly, Kammy Darweish, Hareet Deol, Nicole Jebeli, and Cathy Tyson.

My Beautiful Launderette is on at the Courtyard Theatre from Tuesday October 15 to Saturday October 26.

Box office 0113 213 7700. Book online leedsplayhouse.org.uk