Pantomime is best one yet

York Grand Opera House pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs review.

People are once again flocking to York Grand Opera House for their pantomime, this year’s being Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Pictured is Vicki Michelle in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Grand Opera House, York. Picture by David Harrison.

The evening ahead entails singing, dancing, magic mirrors and water going everywhere.

This year’s production follows the Princess, Snow White, played by Knaresborough’s Louise Henry, as she is forced into hiding after her evil aunt, the Wicked Queen (former Allo Allo star Vicki Michelle), makes an attempt on her life.

Snow White finds a little cottage in the woods, occupied by seven dwarfs.

Can they and her other friends keep her safe? Or will the Wicked Queen get to her first and succeed in her goal of killing her niece?

Louise Henry from Knaresborough who has been selected to play the role of Snow White in this years Panto at York's Grand Opera House. Picture by David Harrison.

This plot leads to schemes, giant spiders, handsome princes and some very funny mayhem. This combination makes for a perfect night of entertainment for all the family. So sit back and laugh for two hours whilst watching this wonderful panto.

I have been coming to these pantos here for years and I can safely say that this is one of the best that I have seen here.

Whether you have been to all of them or none of them, you can certainly enjoy them.

The jokes are perfect for everyone, with a few extras thrown in for you adults, including an interesting one about jelly babies. So come one, come all to this festive treat,this Christmas.

This panto runs until January 4 2020.

By Luke Smith, aged 14.