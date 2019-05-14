Missed out on Glastonbury tickets - you can see the Shires and Lucy Spraggan right here - plus more on the Platform Festival

The Shires and Lucy Spraggan have been confirmed to play the Avalon Stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

But if you missed out on tickets for Glastonbury, then fear not as both acts will be performing on the main stage at Platform Festival in the East Riding.

Platform Festival takes place from July 10 to July 13 and features some of the very best music from across the UK and beyond including Hothouse Flowers, Seth Lakeman, The South, and the Grand Slambovians.

Now into its fourth year, Platform Festival is brought to you by Pocklington Arts Centre and sees thousands of people descend on to the town’s old railway station.

Centre director Janet Farmer said: “Our line-up for Platform Festival is definitely our most diverse and dynamic to date.

“We look forward to building on the success of previous years where we have welcomed the likes of Lucinda Williams, Gretchen Peters, Richard Hawley, Ward Thomas, KT Tunstall, Billy Bragg, and Mary Chapin Carpenter.

“We can’t wait to welcome all our acts to the Platform stage, as well as to our Access to Music stage, making for a true celebration of the very best established and emerging talent in the UK and beyond today.”

Five years after first playing Pocklington Arts Centre, The Shires - Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes - have become one of the most talked about bands in the home of country music, Nashville, and they return to Pocklington to perform on Friday July 12, 8pm. Support will be from York based singer-songwriter Beth McCarthy.

On Saturday July 13, from 1pm festival goers can enjoy a full day and night of live music across three stages.

Lucy Spraggan is widely recognised as one of the leading lights in the LGBT community and her songs have something to say.

Lucy has performed at many major festivals including Glastonbury and Isle of Wight, has most recently enjoyed air time on BBC Radio 2 with the release of her latest album ‘Today was A Good Day’ which has soared up the charts.

Now Lucy brings her toe-tapping trademark sound, complete with a rattle of rap dropped into sing-along folk-style numbers, to the Platform stage.

Charismatic singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Seth Lakeman joins the bill for the Saturday, following last year’s whirlwind world tour with rock legend Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters.

Nine-piece band The South, featuring former members of The Beautiful South including vocalist Alison Wheeler, will play songs made famous by the band - A Little Time, Perfect 10, Rotterdam, plus a few South originals.

Playing a unique blend of rock and roll, folk, quirky Americana, and coming all the way from New York City are The Grand Slambovians.

Dubbed the ‘hillbilly Pink Floyd’ and with elements of Waterboys, Neil Young, Dylan, this promises to be one live show like nothing you have ever seen before.

Headlining will be Hothouse Flowers who, after a sell-out Pocklington Arts Centre show last year, need no introduction and are no strangers to the spotlight, having played at numerous festivals including headlining the Acoustic Stage at Glastonbury previously.

Other acts include Leeds based anthemic rock-pop brothers The Dunwells; the foot stomping Americana inspired Dan Webster Band; York’s very own folk, blues, rock and roll inspired singer-songwriter Boss Caine; Hull’s Late Night Marauders with their original blues, jazz, and soul; award-winning York based singer-songwriter Jess Gardham; and the 13-strrong ukulele collective Grand Old Uke of York plus some very special guests.

This will be an indoor event and will be part seated. Street food, prosecco and gin bars, plus craft ales will be on sale on site. Free parking is available throughout the town.

Tickets for The Shires, with support from Beth McCarthy, are £30.

Tickets for the Saturday are £47.50, £35 (under 18) and £150 (family ticket).

For further details and to book your tickets call the box office on 01759 301547 or visit www.platformfestival.net