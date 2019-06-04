Make Music Day marked in Wetherby

Wetherby is to make music later this month as part of an international festival.

The Horsefair Centre will host performances from a variety of local groups from 10am-7pm on Friday June 21 during Make Music Day.

A spokesman said: “Make Music Day is a grassroots celebration of music that’s performed by anyone and enjoyed by everyone.

“Festivities will be taking place on the street, in parks, public spaces, shops and venues and musicians of all abilities can share their music with friends, neighbours and complete strangers.”

Make Music Day, part of the international Make Music Alliance, is the world’s largest annual music festival with free events in more than 800 cities across 120 countries.

In the UK it is headed by Making Music and Music for All on behalf of an alliance of over 60 organisations from the music sector, with support from Arts Council England.

Those already signed up include Collingham Band and Training Band, Daytones Harmony Chorus, Wetherby Folk Chorale, Collingham Lady Singers, Street Life, and Mel and Paul.

There are some time slots still available and anyone interested in performing in Wetherby should contact local co-ordinator Godfrey Churchouse on 01937 572775.