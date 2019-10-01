Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri head to Brighouse Arts Festival

Allow Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri to take you on An Acoustic Journey’ when they visit St Martin's Parish Church as part of the Brighouse Arts Festival, Brighouse, on October 10.

Last year would see Kiki celebrate an impressive 55 years in the music industry, a period which has most certainly seen her cement her place as one of the most revered, and finest vocalists the UK has to offer.

The pair have been together since the Nineties, the classically-trained Luggeri, born of Italian parentage, having worked with the like of Bill Wyman, Andy Williams, and Chris Rea among others, went on to release their first album together Almost Naked in 1995.

Since then the collaboration has been as solid on stage as it is off it, they regularly appearing at charity events and are supporters of The Born Free Foundation and have performed at numerous venues, large and small, across the United Kingdom.

“We’ve done almost every kind of show possible over the past 25 years,” said Carmelo.

“We do what we love to do musically, and work to connect and engage with our audiences in an intimate way,” said Kiki.

“I’ve gone from chasing the dreams and the big hits to just going out there and getting on with it with what has always been an eclectic mix of a show.

“The show is very much a musical journey, an acoustic journey, which we love taking and there’s a mix of our original music, some hits of my own, and some covers.

“We have done a slowed down version of Don’t Go Breaking My Heart for a while now, just myself, vocally, which is great fun to perform that way.

“It’s a differing mix of music that is performed without compromising any artistic integrity.”

A musical journey, an acoustic journey, of their respective, intertwining careers where, “Really, if you could bottle up the magic from all the shows, then it would be like magic.”

Tickets: http://www.brighouseartsfestival.co.uk