Joy of reading to be celebrated in special event

Wetherby Library has 25 affiliated readers group - the largest number across the whole city of Leeds.

This comes as no surprise to the staff at at the facility who cater to the needs of a growing and vociferous book loving audience.

“The in-house readers group has been meeting for over 21 years which is pretty impressive in anyone’s books,” said assistant community librarian Angela Palmer.

In response to the bounty of book lovers, the Community Librarian and Reader Development Librarian have organised a celebratory event to bring Reader’s Groups and the book lovers together at the town Hall on Saturday March 21, 1.30-4pm.

“People are invited to join us for an afternoon that brings readers and writers together for inspiration, enjoyment, discussion and most importantly cake!

“Meet Read Regional author Yvonne Battle-Felton to hear about her novel - Remembered.

“There will also be the biggest single gathering of Leeds Writers! Six of them, all in one place for just one afternoon.

“They will talk about their experiences, what it’s like to be writers of different genres and answer questions from the audience.”

Moderated by Chris Nickson, the panel will discuss what Leeds means to them.

Tickets, £10, including refreshments: www.ticketsource.co.uk/leedslibraryevents