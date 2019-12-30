Family fun of a show where new stars shine

York Theatre Royal pantomime review of Sleeping Beauty.

The cast at the York Theatre Royal have returned once again for their evening of fun, this year’s production of Sleeping Beauty.

The evening entails song, dance and very cheesy brummie impressions, to name but a few.

This year was notably the first since Berwick Kaler’s retirement last year. The show, however, was still written by the panto superstar. This means that people who liked Kaler’s style of comedy don’t have anything to worry about.

The plot of this year’s panto follows Cinderella, played by Suzy Cooper, a young princess, cursed at birth by Evil Diva, a wicked fairy, played by David Leonard, who wants to get her to touch a sharp, pointy thing by the age of 18.

Queen Ariadne, played by Martin Barrass and the King try to protect their daughter and Evil Diva’s son, Darth Diva, played by AJ Powell is wondering if he wants to follow in his mother’s footsteps of evil, or join the side of good.

What follows is a fun evening of plotting, jokes, dancing punks and singing butlers, to name but a few. All of this makes for a wonderful night out for all the family.

This year’s panto is full of fun and something to see. It was very good to see some new stars take to the stage and perform. If you like singing, dancing and lots of mayhem, then this is perfect for you.

Sleeping Beauty runs at the Theatre Royal until January 25.

by Luke Smith, aged 14.