Comedian Lucy Beaumont warms up for Edinburgh Festival with show at Yorkshire arts centre

Surviving the terrible twos, life back up North and ladies boxing all feature in Hull-born comedian’s Lucy Beaumont’s new stand-up show which she is bringing to the region next month.

Proceeds from her show at Pocklington Arts Centre on Thursday June 20 will be divided between two primary schools - Brayton Primary School and Barlby Community school, in Selby - to help stock breakfast clubs for pupils.

The schools are part of Lucy’s not-for-profit organisation called ‘Backpack buddies’ that donates a backpack filled with two days’ worth of food for the weekend to 10 families each week.

Lucy, who was Best Newcomer Nominee at the 2014 Fosters Edinburgh Comedy Awards, is back on the stand-up wagon two years after having her first (and only) child with husband, and fellow comedian Jon Richardson who recently performed to a sell-out crowd at the centre in aid of St Leonard’s Hospice.

In her own words, Lucy says, “she feels she has finally turned into a real woman and is ready to shout about it.”

Lucy brings her new show Space-Mam to Pocklington as a warm up ahead of this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Centre director Janet Farmer said: “We can’t wait to welcome Lucy to next month for what we know will be a night of real entertainment that will appeal to all comedy fans, not least those who are facing the challenges of parenthood and the terrible twos!

“Lucy is the perfect addition to our programme of live comedy which so far this year features the likes of Seann Walsh, Mark Watson, Chris Ramsey, and Al Murray with much more to come.”

Having grown up in the Spring Bank area of Hull, and later living in Hessle, Lucy’s material is largely inspired by her life up north.

Her hugely anticipated new show promises “an hour of proper belly laughs, unique off-beat humour and surreal anecdotes about bubble-wrap, boxing and boobs. Oh, and do you believe in UFOs?”

Lucy is the writer and co-star of Radio 4’s ‘To Hull and Back’, has appeared on such TV shows as Married to a Celebrity, QI, Dave’s Ultimate warrior and Brian Cox’s ‘Infinite Money Cage’.

Lucy Beaumont will be live at Pocklington Arts Centre on Thursday June 20 at 8pm.

Tickets £10 plus Friends Rates.Book tickets at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the box office on 01759 301547.