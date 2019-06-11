Children’s festival aims to spark imaginations

Harrogate International Festivals present a day-long Children’s Festival as part of its summer season.

Designed with kids in mind and curated with imagination, the festival promises to stretch everything from brains to toes with ballet, music making, storytelling and science shows.

The prestigious Northern Ballet bring Puss in Boots (for 3-7 year olds), an interactive retelling of the famous children’s story as an introduction to ballet and live performance. Children will have the opportunity to learn steps with a professional ballet dancer.

For babies and toddlers, Made with Music (for 0-5 year olds) offers a session of singing and exploring instruments designed to appeal to both boisterous tots and new-borns as an introduction to live music.

Charlotte Woods, Music and Education Manager at Harrogate International Festivals, said: “The Children’s Festival is a fun and interactive way to introduce youngsters to live events that could spark their imaginations in key areas including science, dance, music and storytelling. This year it’s set under the golden roof of the Royal Hall which makes it an even more exciting occasion to ignite young hearts and minds.”

The Rainbow Factory invites children aged 2-8 to discover the power of storytelling with an interactive performance of the modern-day classic, We’re Going on a Bear Hunt. The team specialises in storytelling through the creative arts, including theatre, crafts and games designed to delight.

Children’s Festival will take place at Royal Hall, Harrogate from June 29. Tickets: £6 for children and adults for all events. Box Office: 01423 562 303.