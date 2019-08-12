Cathedral setting for Great North Art Show

Hundreds of artworks will adorn the aisles of Ripon Cathedral during the Great North Art Show which opens on Saturday August 31 and runs until Sunday September 22.

The exhibition is a chance for art-lovers to view and buy a stunning selection of artworks from some of finest contemporary Northern artists.

A special highlight this year will be a showcase of works by animal artist Tania Still, whose passion for the countryside is a major inspiration in her work.

Tania’s paintings can be found in many private collections throughout the UK, Europe, the USA and recent exhibitions include The Dog exhibition at Chatsworth.

In addition, one of UK’s foremost cartoonists Annie Tempest, has been invited to showcase original illustrations of her much-loved Tottering-by-Gently strip, which has run for 26 years in Country Life Magazine.

The Great North Art Show is unique as each artist shows a body of six works, and this year’s exhibition reveals a broad range of practice, from closely observed wildlife studies to

expressive prints depicting stylised landscapes and vibrant abstract paintings.

Artists include:

Gillian Tyler, an award winning professional illustrator who has worked with authors such former Children's Laureate Michael Rosen. This is Tyler’s first time with the Great North Art Show and an opportunity to see her charming prints depicting the wildlife surrounding her rural Yorkshire home.

William Watson West,a young artist and designer – a chance to see the artworks which inspire his designs for fashion accessories.

Gareth Bunting, an artist and traveller whose large scale painstakingly createdworks reveal sprawling, fantastical and dreamlike landscapes captured from memory.

Chris Cyprus, whose colourful and evocative paintings capture the warmth and memories of growing up in a northern town, village life and the humble allotment.

The 2019 Great North Art Show opens on Saturday August 31 and runs until Sunday September 22 .

Entry to the Cathedral and exhibition is free and all artworks are for sale.