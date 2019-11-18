Big Brass Day set to attract young talent

Young musicians from across North Yorkshire are invited to gather next month at Big Brass Day 3 on Sunday December 1 at Tadcaster Grammar School.

The free day, organised by local youth music charity NYMAZ, will give young people the chance to explore brass music, learn new skills and perform as part of a large ensemble conducted by Yamaha artist and Black Dyke Band soloist Katrina Marzella.

They will also have the opportunity to play with and learn from special guests, the Brass Quintet from English symphony orchestra, the Hallé.

Players will also be able to rehearse and join the County Youth Big Band, run by the North Yorkshire Music Service.

Musicians, aged up to 18 years and Grad 4 and over, can book at https://bigbrassdaythree.eventbrite.co.uk

Sarah McWatt, Director, NYMAZ said: “You could say brass music is in our DNA in North Yorkshire.

“And at NYMAZ we are firmly committed to supporting young musicians across the county. This workshop will enable them to explore different styles of brass playing and refine their technique.

“We have some of the UK’s finest brass talent joining us to teach and inspire our home-grown talent and take their playing to the next level.”

Katrina Marzella is excited about how brass music is developing in North Yorkshire: “Throughout 2019, the Big Brass Day series has offered an array of fantastic learning opportunities to young brass musicians across North Yorkshire.

“For our December session, we join the best of the best – the Hallé Brass Quintet. Participants will be able to listen to this world-class group perform live and have the opportunity to learn from them in rehearsals and masterclasses as well as perform alongside them in a massed ensemble.

“It is a pleasure to lead young players in these events; they get so much out it and it is wonderful to see their development and enjoyment!

“We’re planning more sessions in 2020, starting with a jazz and improvisation focused workshop in February.”

Hallé’s Education Director Steve Pickett added: “It’s a real pleasure for the Hallé to engage with vibrant organisations such as NYMAZ and Orchestras Live – we know the young people are going to have a really fabulous day.”

NYMAZ is working with Brass Bands England, North Yorkshire Music Hub and Orchestras Live to stage this event, which has been funded by Youth Music.

NYMAZ is a founding member of the Alliance for a Musically Inclusive England - a movement for change throughout music education.