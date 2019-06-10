BGT's Daliso Chaponda's new tour - dates and ticket info

Daliso Chaponda has announced a UK tour entitled Blah Blah Blacklist which takes in Leeds City Varieties.

The Malawian-born stand up shot to fame and captured the hearts of the nation on Britain’s Got Talent where he reached the final and was Amanda Holden’s Golden Buzzer act.

He has gone on to amass g 200 million plus YouTube & Facebook views.

In his new show Blah Blah Blacklist Daliso looks at disgraced blacklisted celebrities and historical figures we're ashamed we once admired and who now have let us down.

There's also the small matter of family member arrests, exploding buildings in his home country, the enterprising Malawian who tried to blackmail Daliso and being accused by some of his own community that he’s 'not black enough'…

His father was a refugee who became an admired and respected Malawian diplomat until false accusations against him caused a backlash. He was proved innocent but naively thought that being cleared of charges would clear his name in public opinion. Daliso discusses this and how social media does not care about court decisions.

Daliso is the writer and star in his BBC Radio 4 show Citizen of Nowhere and appeared on The Apprentice: You’re Fired, News Quiz, and The Now Show.

His Radio 4 series has been commissioned for a second and he is creating and curating an exhibit for Liverpool World Museums on Colonial artefacts – both will be out this autumn.

He is at Leeds City Varieties on Sunday September 29.

Tickets: 0113 243 0808 or www.cityvarieties.co.uk